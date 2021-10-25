Grab two leather AirTag keychains at just $4 Prime shipped (New low, 53% off)

BSCstore (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering a 2-pack of MoKo Leather AirTag Keychains for $4.19 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. With a typical price of $9, today’s deal shaves 53% off and newly marks the lowest offer we have tracked. If you are looking for a way to circumvent the cost of pricey AirTag keychains, this deal is here to save the day. For roughly $2 each, you will get a couple of AirTag cases with clip-on functionality. Both are made from PU leather and feature neat stitching along the outer edge. Pricing here is a fraction of what you would typically have to spend on most first- and third-party alternatives.

And if you have a pair of previous-generation AirPods that get misplaced on a routine basis, perhaps you should consider putting today’s savings towards this leather case at $6 Prime shipped. It’s available in a variety of colors and wields a carabiner that allows you to clip your beloved earbuds onto a belt loop, backpack, and so much more.

If for whatever reason you decide the deal above isn’t for you, be sure to peruse our lengthy list of the best AirTag cases on the market. Here you will find a wide variety of styles that should cover just above every situation. After that, be sure to check out our Apple guide to see the latest deals we’ve discovered.

MoKo Leather AirTag Keychain features:

Made of high-quality PU leather and transparent PVC window, which is durable and anti-scratch for a long-term use. It also porvides you with a comfortable sense of touch.

Full protection design, our secure holder case with a raised edge can prevent your AirTag 2021 from getting any shocks and damages.

Easy to install. Just press to unlock and make your AirTag slip into the case, and then close the hasp. When you don’t need it, it can be also removed.

