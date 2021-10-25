Razer Kishi controller grips for iPhone/Android on sale from $55 (Save up to 32%)

Amazon is currently offering the Razer Kishi Mobile Game Controller for iPhone at $79.99 shipped. Down from $100, you’re looking at the third-best price to date alongside 20% in savings and the lowest price in months. The Android version is also on sale for $54.99, down from $80 to match the Amazon low. Whether you’re looking to step up the Apple Arcade experience or take advantage of more ergonomic gameplay for diving into Genshin Impact, Among Us, and other titles, Razer’s Kishi controller grip is a must. With either Lightning or USB-C ports that deliver passthrough charging and an adjustable design, these are capable with a wide variety of handsets including the latest from Apple, Samsung, and more. You can get a closer look in our hands-on review, but then head below for more.

When it comes to delivering a compact gaming package on your iPhone or Android device, the lead deal is certainly hard to beat. But if you already have an Xbox controller, picking up the PowerA MOGA Mobile Gaming Clip at $15, which will clip to your Microsoft gamepad in order to deliver an alternative physical set of controls for your smartphone. Sure it’s not as convenient as the Kishi, but will give you an edge over the competition much the same.

Though if you’d just prefer to dive into a dedicated gaming experience, it’s hard to beat the Nintendo Switch. We just took a hands-on look at the new OLED version of the hybrid console, which arrives with plenty of incremental updates to the original which stack up to make a next-generation experience. Dive into our hands-on review for all of the details.

Razer Kishi iPhone Game Controller features:

Thumbsticks for Great Accuracy and Tactile Feedback: Refine your aim and execution with a familiar console controller experience, supported by an array of face and bumper buttons, as well as a D-pad for extra inputs. The controller’s flexible design allows it to be stretched and clamped on a variety of phones and tablets, providing a secure hold that’ll never come loose.

