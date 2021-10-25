New low greets Renogy’s Phoenix 189Wh Power Station at $119 shipped (Reg. $180)

Amazon is offering the Renogy Phoenix 200 Portable Power Station for $118.99 shipped. With a typical price of $180, today’s deal shaves $61 off and beats the lowest offer we have tracked by $20. Don’t let power outages get you down when you have this bundle of backup electricity by your side. Renogy’s power station wields a 189Wh capacity, features two 110V grounded AC outputs, DC, three 2.4A USB-A ports, and one 3A USB-C plug. With it you’ll have something to fall back on if there’s a power outage in your future or you simply want to spend some time outdoors. When it comes to recharging it, this unit can be refueled using a car, standard wall outlet, and even a solar panel.

You know what else would come in handy during a power outage? Energizer’s powerful 1800-lumen LED Flashlight at under $18 Prime shipped. It fell in price a little over a week ago and typically fetches north of $30. Energizer touts that the technology used is “up to 15X brighter than standard LEDs.” An IPX4 water- and impact-resistance rating aims to keep your investment protected from accidental spills and up to one meter drops.

Take full advantage of all the ports on your new power station with Amazon’s accessory sale from $5. There you’ll find discounted USB-C cables and much more. If you have some cords that are beginning to show some wear and tear, now is a great time to consider restocking your collection.

Renogy Phoenix 200 Portable Power Station features:

This portable power station is equipped with multiple output ports to power mainstream essential gadgets and small appliances at the push of a button.

The outdoor power station conveniently charges the Phoenix 200 through a wall outlet, a car socket, or a solar panel.

