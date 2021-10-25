Sabrent NVMe M.2 SSDs see deep deals at Amazon: 1TB $85 (Reg. $120) + more from $60

Store4Memory (97% positive feedback in the last 12 months) via Amazon is offering the 1TB Sabrent Rocket Q NVMe PCIe M.2 2280 Internal Solid-State Drive for $84.99 shipped when you use code 15QOEL2H at checkout. Regularly between $110 and $120 at Amazon, this is up to $35 in savings and the lowest price we can find. This drive is on sale at $100 via Newegg for comparison. You’re looking at a M.2 PCIe Gen3 x 4 interface SSD that’s great for upgrading an aging machine and building a new setup around. It can move data at 2000MB/s, supports SMART and TRIM commands, and features “upgradeable firmware.” All Sabrent SSDs come with “FREE Sabrent Acronis True Image for Sabrent Software for easy Cloning.” Rated 4+ stars at Newegg. More Sabrent SSD deals below from $60.

More Sabrent M.2 SSD deals:

We are also still tracking some great deals on Crucial’s P2 NVMe 1TB M.2 SSD at $84 shipped as well as the other capacity models starting from $35. These options are a little bit more pricey overall than today’s M.2 Sabrent SSDs, but they are also even faster at 2400MB/s and make for a affordable option to build a new machine around.

More on the Sabrent Rocket Q NVMe PCIe M.2 2280 Internal SSD:

M.2 PCIe Gen3 x 4 Interface.

PCIe 3.1 Compliant / NVMe 1.3 Compliant.

Power Management Support for APST / ASPM / L1.2.

Supports SMART and TRIM commands. Supports ONFi 2.3, ONFi 3.0, ONFi 3.2 and ONFi 4.0 interface.

All Sabrent SSDs come with FREE Sabrent Acronis True Image for Sabrent Software for easy Cloning. For those who require a specific sector size to clone their existing SSDs

