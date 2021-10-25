Sabrent NVMe M.2 SSDs see deep deals at Amazon: 1TB $85 (Reg. $120) + more from $60

Store4Memory (97% positive feedback in the last 12 months) via Amazon is offering the 1TB Sabrent Rocket Q NVMe PCIe M.2 2280 Internal Solid-State Drive for $84.99 shipped when you use code 15QOEL2H at checkout. Regularly between $110 and $120 at Amazon, this is up to $35 in savings and the lowest price we can find. This drive is on sale at $100 via Newegg for comparison. You’re looking at a M.2 PCIe Gen3 x 4 interface SSD that’s great for upgrading an aging machine and building a new setup around. It can move data at 2000MB/s, supports SMART and TRIM commands, and features “upgradeable firmware.” All Sabrent SSDs come with “FREE Sabrent Acronis True Image for Sabrent Software for easy Cloning.” Rated 4+ stars at Newegg. More Sabrent SSD deals below from $60.
More Sabrent M.2 SSD deals:
- Rocket Q 500GB $60 (Reg. $80)
- Using code 08CTZUXC
- Rocket Q 2TB $170 (Reg. $250)
- Using code 15YS3HCR
- Rocket Q 4TB $546 (Reg. $650+)
- Using code 09APA6G6
- Rocket Q 8TB $1,196 (Reg. $1.400+)
- Using code 087GFGIY
We are also still tracking some great deals on Crucial’s P2 NVMe 1TB M.2 SSD at $84 shipped as well as the other capacity models starting from $35. These options are a little bit more pricey overall than today’s M.2 Sabrent SSDs, but they are also even faster at 2400MB/s and make for a affordable option to build a new machine around.
More on the Sabrent Rocket Q NVMe PCIe M.2 2280 Internal SSD:
- M.2 PCIe Gen3 x 4 Interface.
- PCIe 3.1 Compliant / NVMe 1.3 Compliant.
- Power Management Support for APST / ASPM / L1.2.
- Supports SMART and TRIM commands. Supports ONFi 2.3, ONFi 3.0, ONFi 3.2 and ONFi 4.0 interface.
- All Sabrent SSDs come with FREE Sabrent Acronis True Image for Sabrent Software for easy Cloning. For those who require a specific sector size to clone their existing SSDs
