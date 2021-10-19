New Amazon low hits Crucial’s P2 NVMe 1TB M.2 SSD at $84 shipped (Reg. $110+), more from $8

Amazon is now offering the Crucial P2 1TB 3D NAND NVMe PCIe M.2 Solid-State Drive for $83.99 shipped. Regularly $110, it has sold for as much as $125 at Amazon this year and is currently on sale for $101 at Newegg. Today’s deal is the lowest price we can find and a new Amazon all-time low. Alongside the NVMe PCIe interface and included 5-year warranty for some peace of mind, this SSD is a solid option for upgrading an aging system with 1TB of capacity. It can transfer data at up to 2400MB/s and is among the most popular option in the price range with these specs. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds at Newegg. More details below. 

More Crucial internal and portable SSD deals:

Speaking of portable SSD solutions, SanDisk’s 1TB USB-C model just hit the lowest Amazon price ever at $120. But the internal deals don’t stop there either. Yesterday’s Samsung SSD roundup is still live with models starting from $110 at up to 3,500MB/s right here

More on the Crucial P2 M.2 1TB SSD:

  • Capacity: Up to 2TB with sequential reads or writes up to 2400MB/s/1900MB/s
  • NVMe PCIe interface, marking the next step in storage innovation
  • Includes SSD management software for performance optimization, data security, and firmware updates
  • Backed by a limited 5-year warranty or up to the max endurance rating of 300 TBW

