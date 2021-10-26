Apple launches $5 monsters, zombies, and supernatural movie sale + latest $1 rental

In the lead up to Halloween, Apple is now launching its latest movie sale packed with a collection of titles starring monsters, zombies, and other supernatural apparitions. Down to $5 each, you’re looking at some classics like Night of the Living Dead on top of Hellboy, Cloverfield, and more. Not to mention, a series of Halloween film bundles and the latest $1 HD rental that’ll be available throughout the week. Head below for all of our top picks from Apple’s latest promotion.

Apple launches $5 monsters, zombies, and supernatural movie sale

To go alongside the individual movies on sale today, Apple is also rolling out a collection of bundles to get your library in the Halloween sprit. Each one sells for $20 or less, and bundles in some of the most iconic series.

And to close out all of the discounts today, there’s also this week’s $1 HD rental of Werewolves Within. You’d normally pay $5 or more at competing services to rent this flick, and today’s offer is the best we’ve tracked on the recently-released comedy starring Sam Richardson, Milana Vayntrub, and George Basil.

