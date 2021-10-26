BLACK+DECKER’s Portable Workbench has a 350-pound capacity, now $27 (Save 20%)

Amazon is offering the BLACK+DECKER Workmate Portable Workbench (WM125) for $26.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. With a typical price of $34 at Home Depot and other retailers, today’s deal delivers more than 20% in savings and ushers in a match of the lowest offer we have tracked since May. If you’re in need of a portable work surface, this notable offer is worthy of your consideration. Once expanded it spans 33.3 by 5 by 5 inches and weighs in at 17.8 pounds. Despite its compact form-factor, a durable steel frame allows it to single-handedly support up to 350 pounds of weight. Rated 4.2/5 stars by Home Depot customers.
For those of you with a lacking collection of screwdriver bits, perhaps your money would be put to better use with this 101-piece security set at $15 Prime shipped. It’s full of common bit types in addition to security tips ranging from Pozi to Tri-Wing, and much more. Each bit is crafted from high-strength chrome vanadium steel so each can “withstand more torque and reduce wear-outs.”
Like what you found here? If so, be sure to also swing by our home goods guide. One deal there that today’s savings can almost entirely cover is a 50-pack of Amazon Basics 11-inch Ball Bungee Cords at $8.50. Cashing in now results in 21% off the amount you would typically need to spend, making this a solid time to strike.
BLACK+DECKER Workmate Portable Workbench features:
- The portable work bench has a durable steel frame and wooden vise jaws
- Sturdy construction of the garage work bench holds up to 350 lbs.
- Compact, lightweight design folds flat for easy storage
- Adjustable swivel pegs easily clamp irregular shapes
- Jaws resist warping and can be angled to accommodate uniquely-shaped materials. Parallel Clamping: 4-5/8″
- Slip-resistant feet help prevent sliding
