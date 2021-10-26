BLACK+DECKER’s Portable Workbench has a 350-pound capacity, now $27 (Save 20%)

Amazon is offering the BLACK+DECKER Workmate Portable Workbench (WM125) for $26.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. With a typical price of $34 at Home Depot and other retailers, today’s deal delivers more than 20% in savings and ushers in a match of the lowest offer we have tracked since May. If you’re in need of a portable work surface, this notable offer is worthy of your consideration. Once expanded it spans 33.3 by 5 by 5 inches and weighs in at 17.8 pounds. Despite its compact form-factor, a durable steel frame allows it to single-handedly support up to 350 pounds of weight. Rated 4.2/5 stars by Home Depot customers.

For those of you with a lacking collection of screwdriver bits, perhaps your money would be put to better use with this 101-piece security set at $15 Prime shipped. It’s full of common bit types in addition to security tips ranging from Pozi to Tri-Wing, and much more. Each bit is crafted from high-strength chrome vanadium steel so each can “withstand more torque and reduce wear-outs.”

Like what you found here? If so, be sure to also swing by our home goods guide. One deal there that today’s savings can almost entirely cover is a 50-pack of Amazon Basics 11-inch Ball Bungee Cords at $8.50. Cashing in now results in 21% off the amount you would typically need to spend, making this a solid time to strike.

BLACK+DECKER Workmate Portable Workbench features:

The portable work bench has a durable steel frame and wooden vise jaws

Sturdy construction of the garage work bench holds up to 350 lbs.

Compact, lightweight design folds flat for easy storage

Adjustable swivel pegs easily clamp irregular shapes

Jaws resist warping and can be angled to accommodate uniquely-shaped materials. Parallel Clamping: 4-5/8″

Slip-resistant feet help prevent sliding

