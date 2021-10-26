Bose launches new SoundLink Flex Speaker with IP67, floating design, and auto-adjusting EQ

Bose is now launching its new SoundLink Flex, the latest addition to its stable of Bluetooth speakers. Arriving with a refreshed, IP67 waterproof design alongside some auto-adjusting playback features to always sound the best, there are also three different colors available. Head below for all of the details.

Bose expands portable speaker lineup with new SoundLink Flex

Entering at the higher-end of the portable side of the Bose Bluetooth speaker lineup, its new SoundLink Flex sports a more premium package than some of its more affordable untethered releases. Differentiated by a refreshed, elongated design, the new speaker delivers on the kind of rugged form factor you’d expect from the rest of the lineup. There are IP67 water and dust-proof ratings attached which pair quite well with its floating design. So, even if you drop it into the pool, you’ll be covered.

Continuing the trend we’ve seen from Bose in the past, its new SoundLink Flex comes in various colorways that mix up the look from your typical designs. Sure, there is your average black styling, but there are also white smoke and stone blue offerings available.

On the audio side of things, Bose is packing in what it has deemed PositionIQ technology. This will automatically adjust playback based on the environment in order to produce the best sound. So if you have it clipped to a backpack or are resting the speaker on its side, the Bose SoundLink Flex will be able to adjust the mixing.

When it comes time to recharge its 12-hour battery life, you can count on a USB-C port. It’s not the flashiest inclusion, but I know that’ll seal the deal for at least a few of you. Wireless connectivity, on the other hand, relies on Bluetooth, which isn’t anything too special. However, you can sync multiple of the SoundLink Flex or other Bose speakers together for a wider soundstage.

Now available for purchase

Fitting for its place in the greater Bose lineup, the new SoundLink Flex arrives with a $149 price tag. It is now available for purchase direct from Bose, as well as at Amazon.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!