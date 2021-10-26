Moto G100 Android Smartphone returns to all-time low with $100 discount to $500

Motorola is currently offering its new unlocked moto G100 128GB Android Smartphone for $499.99 shipped. Marking only the second notable price cut to date, today’s offer is matching the launch day discount of $100 off from back in July in order to return the recent release to an all-time low. Motorola’s mid-tier Android smartphone arrives as the new G100, delivering a Snapdragon 870 SoC alongside 6.7-inch display with 90Hz refresh rate and HDR10 support. Its 128GB of onboard storage is supplemented by microSD card expansion alongside both 8GB of RAM and 5G connectivity. Then around back, you’ll find a quad camera array, which rounds out the package alongside a glossy rear finish. Get a closer look in our announcement coverage over at 9to5Google and then head below for more.

One of the more notable features is that the new moto G100 can extend its screen by plugging into an external monitor. If that’s a feature you’re planning to take advantage of, using some of your savings to grab Motorola’s new Adjustable Dock is an easy recommendation at $60. Alongside just refueling the handset with a USB-C connector, it also has a passthrough port on the back for plugging in a display cable. Not to mention, it also rotates for positioning your handset horizonally, as well.

While you’ll find an ongoing selection of other hardware deals in our Android guide, it’s time to check out the best discounts still on tap on the apps side of things. Our latest roundup from yesterday now comes packed with all of the best app and game deals for your Android device, which you can dive into right here.

moto G100 Android Smartphone features:

Want the same performance as phones that cost twice as much? You got it. With the latest Qualcomm processor, 5G speeds, and unbelievable battery life, moto g100 is one of the most advanced moto g phones yet. moto g100 features the latest premium Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G Mobile Platform, with performance you’d expect from phones costing twice as much. Plus, 8 GB of RAM means you can flip between apps with ease and 128 GB of storage gives you plenty of room for songs, apps, games, and more.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!