Renogy’s 200W Solar Starter Kit includes a 40A charge controller, more at $373 (Reg. $440)

Amazon is offering the Renogy 200W Solar Starter Kit for $373.08 shipped. Down from its normal going rate of around $440, today’s deal marks the third best price that we’ve tracked in 2021. Included with your purchase are two 100W solar panels, a 40A MPPT charge controller, mounting brackets, and more so you’re ready to go as soon as all of the boxes arrive. Designed to overhaul your trailer, RV, or even shed with solar power, you’ll find that the MPPT controller is “up to 30% more efficient” than PWM alternatives, helping charge your batteries faster and easier than before. Plus, the system is expandable to 400W on 12V and 800W on 24V out of the box. Head below for more.

If your energy needs don’t require 200W of power or a controller, then Renogy’s 50W 12V Flexible Monocrystalline Solar Panel is a great alternative. While it doesn’t provide the same amount of wattage as today’s lead deal, and comes with far fewer items in the box, at $102 on Amazon, going this route does save you quite a bit.

For other great ways to save, our handy Green Deals guide makes it easy for you to find all the discounts currently available. After that, you won’t want to miss our daily Green Deals roundup where we showcase a number of other energy-saving sales for you to browse.

More on Renogy’s 200W Solar Starter Kit:

This kit includes our 40A MPPT charge controller which uses Maximum Power Point Tracking technology, transferring power up to 30% more efficiently than PWM charge controllers

With a Renogy 200W Monocrystalline Starter Kit MPPT, you won’t have to wonder about whether you’re getting the most out of your system

Monocrystalline solar cell efficiency: 21%; MPPT charge controller peak efficiency: 97%

You can expand your system up to a maximum of 400W (12 Volt) or 800W (24 Volt) with a Renogy 40A MPPT Charge Controller

