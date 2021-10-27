Amazfit’s Verge Lite smartwatch with 20-day battery life falls to new low at just $50

Amazfit via Newegg is offering its Verge Lite Smartwatch for $49.99 shipped with the code MKBFPT244 at checkout. Down $100 from its normal price at Newegg and around $100 or so at Amazon, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Designed to last up to 20 days on a single charge, this smartwatch allows you to forgo nightly plug-ins and use it for things like sleep tracking and more. The next-generation PPG sensor allows for accurate heart rate monitoring, as well. The 1.3-inch AMOLED display is ready to display notifications, the time, and more at a glance. Head below for more.

Save some cash when opting instead for the Amazfit Band 5 at $40 on Amazon. It’s $10 below today’s deal, saving you an additional 20% overall. It still offers plenty of fitness tracking features, and the battery is said to last up to 15 days on a single charge.

Prefer Apple’s wearables? Well, Series 7 is currently on sale at $30 off, marking the first Amazon discounts that we’ve tracked all-time for these models. Featuring an always-on display, blood/oxygen monitoring, and more, the Series 7 is Apple’s latest in its wearable lineup and is well worth considering if you’re in the market for a higher-end device.

More on the Amazfit Verge Lite Smartwatch:

  • Built to last : The Amazfit Verge Lite smartwatch comes with whopping 20-day battery life so that you can lead an active lifestyle without interruption.
  • Never miss a beat : It comes with next-generation PPG sensor for accurate heart rate monitoring so that you can keep an eye on your heart health 24/7.
  • Look good, feel good : With a sleek, modern design, brilliant 1.3″ AMOLED display, customizable watch faces and two colors to choose from, it makes for the perfect fitness accessory.
  • Achieve your personal best : Take your fitness to the next level with the Amazfit Verge Lite that comes with GPS + GLONASS route tracking to help you track 7 different sports like indoor running, cycling, etc.

