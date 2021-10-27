Apple Watch Series 7 see first Amazon discounts at $30 off

Amazon is now discounting a selection of all-new Apple Watch Series 7 models, taking $30 off to deliver new all-time lows. Shipping is free across the board. Seeing its first discount period, the 45mm Graphite Stainless Steel GPS + Cellular model is marked down to $769 with a matching Milanese Loop band. That’s the full $30 off, a new all-time low, and a rare chance to save. Though you can also save on other styles right here, too.

Apple Watch Series 7 arrives as the latest iteration of fitness tracker with some notable improvements over its predecessors. Headlined by the noticeably larger screen, there’s now added IP6X dust-resistance to pair with the usual fitness tracking features. There’s also a new fast charging mode, which can deliver enough charge to wear overnight in just 8 minutes. Here’s how it compares to the previous generation models, then head below for more.

Head over to our roundup of the best Apple Watch bands for plenty of options from $5 for some additional ways to stylize your new wearable. Apple’s in-house Watch bands have long been a sore subject when it comes to pricing, so going with a third-party alternative is a great idea. Get a closer look at our curated list for all of the best bands for notable offerings from other manufacturers like Pad & Quill, Nomad, and more.

This week has seen a collection of all-new releases go on sale, which you can find in our Apple guide. You can still score Apple’s new AirPods Pro with MagSafe charging case at a discount, which is on sale for the first time at $220 right now. That’s alongside this ongoing launch day discount on the M1 Pro MacBook Pro at a $100 off all-time low.

Apple Watch Series 7 features:

  • Always-on Retina display has nearly 20% more screen area than Series 6, making everything easier to see and use
  • The most crack-resistant front crystal yet on an Apple Watch, IP6X dust resistance, and swimproof design
  • Measure your blood oxygen with a powerful sensor and app
  • Take an ECG anytime, anywhere
  • Get high and low heart rate, and irregular heart rhythm notifications

