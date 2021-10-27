Auto Joe’s 24V cordless portable compressor makes airing up tires simple at $45 (Reg. $60)

Walmart is offering Sun Joe’s Auto Joe 24V MAX ION+ Cordless Portable Air Compressor Kit for $44.97 shipped. Down from $60, today’s deal marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked in 2021. If you’re tired of pulling out a large compressor or bike pump to air up tires, it’s time to shake things up. Powered by a 24V battery that’s part of the Sun Joe MAX ION+ lineup, you’ll find this portable compressor ready to inflate just about anything. You can set your desired PSI on the digital display and just pull the trigger. The unit automatically stops once it reaches the proper pressure and takes the guesswork out of airing up various items. Rated 4.7/5 stars at Walmart. Head below for more.

If you just need to air up bike tires or basketballs, pick up this mini bike pump for under $17 Prime shipped at Amazon. While it won’t help in airing up your car tires, and it won’t stop at a specific pressure, it’s great for smaller applications. Plus, the compact size is easy to store in your garage without taking up much space.

Are you someone who works on cars and such? Well, the Bosch Video Inspection Scope is a must for your DIY car repair kit. It’s on sale right now for $44 and makes it easy to find problems in hard to reach places when doing various fixes. Also, be sure to check out our DIY tools guide for other ways to save.

More on the Auto Joe Portable Air Compressor:

Compact and convenient for camping, or commuting – it’s the power-packed rechargeable pump that’s perfect anywhere power is at a premium — like at the park, at the pool, or on the road. Keep tires at the perfect pressure, inflate a bike tire, pool float or sport ball in seconds. Simply set the PSI on the digital display and pull the trigger. The 24V-AJC-MAX automatically stops at your preset pressure. Unlike bulky gas-powered or electric tools, AUTO JOE’s 24-Volt cordless compressor employs the most advanced lithium-ion battery technology for no fade power, and peak performance under pressure! When the work is done, simply plug the battery in, power it up – and it’s recharged and ready for your next inflation project!

