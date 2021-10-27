Bosch’s Video Inspection Scope takes your DIY abilities to new heights at $44 (Save 41%)

Amazon is offering the Bosch Video Inspection Scope for $43.91 shipped. Note: Stock is running low, but more are on the way. With a typical price of $75 there, today’s offer shaves $31 off and undercuts the previous Amazon low by $28. Expand your DIY abilities with this video inspection scope from Bosch. It boasts a 3-foot flexible tube that’s outfitted with a 9mm waterproof camera so you can more easily see what’s going on in hard-to-reach areas. The video feed is displayed on a 4-inch color screen “with 8 levels of LCD contrast control.” Thanks to a battery-powered design, you can take it anywhere once it has been charged.

Since tight spaces can often be dark as well, you may want to use a bit of today’s savings on Energizer’s powerful 1800-lumen LED Flashlight at under $18 Prime shipped. Not only is it bright, you’ll also benefit from an IPX4 water- and impact-resistance rating that are ready to keep it protected from accidental spills and up to one meter drops.

And if you would like to also try your hand at electronic repairs, be sure to check out ORIA’s 76-in-1 kit at $9 Prime shipped. This notable offer not only slashes 42% off, but also happens to usher in a new all-time low. Keep your money-savings streak going when you cash in on some of the other discounts in our DIY and outdoor tools guide.

Bosch Video Inspection Scope features:

4” color LCD screen with 8 levels of LCD contrast control

Power Indicator LED

Low battery indicator LED

9mm waterproof camera with 3 ft. flexible camera tube

Includes magnet, hook clips and mirror

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!