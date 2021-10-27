BLACK+DECKER’s 20V MAX tiller nears all-time low at $69 on Amazon (Reg. $110)

Amazon is offering the BLACK+DECKER 20V MAX Tiller (LGC120) for $68.79 shipped. Down from $110, today’s deal marks the lowest price that we’ve tracked in 2020 and comes within $2 of the best we’ve seen all-time. Ready to help you on your next planting adventure, this tiller will easily break up soil allowing water and nutrients to reach plant roots better. It’s powered by a 20V MAX battery, which delivers up to 325-square feet of usage per charge. There are dual tines that counter-oscillate to prevent weeds from tangling, as well. Plus, the battery can be used with other BLACK+DECKER 20V tools for a versatile setup. Head below for more.

Outside of today’s lead deal, you’ll be hard pressed to find a tiller for less on Amazon. In fact, you’ll have to completely ditch the powered nature for a manual model to drop the price a bit to $46. So, if you’re wanting the easiest and lowest-cost solution overall, be sure to heavily consider the BLACK+DECKER model above.

After checking out the sale above, don’t forget to swing by our Green Deals guide. You’ll also want to give our New Green Deals roundup a look, as we aim to deliver dozens of energy-saving discounts per day to you across various categories.

More on the BLACK+DECKER 20V MAX Tiller:

  • Powerful transmission with dual tines break up soil to allow water and nutrients to reach plant roots
  • Powered by 20-volt MAX lithium-ion battery, with longer lifespan and charge retention than NiCad batteries
  • Cultivates up to 325 square feet per charge
  • Counter-oscillating tines prevent weeds from tangling
  • 2-year limited warranty; includes battery and Energy Star-qualified charge

