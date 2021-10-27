Score Makita’s durable Impact-X 100-piece Driver Bit Set at under $20 (Save 34%)

Amazon is offering the Makita Impact-X 100-piece Driver Bit Set for $19.88 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Also available at Home Depot with in-store pickup. With a typical price of $30 or more, today’s deal shaves at least $10 off and marks a return to the second-best offer we have tracked. Having used a similar Makita Impact-X bit set for around four years now, I can’t recommend the lineup highly enough. It has been my go-to throughout countless endeavors and I am happy to report that each piece is still in great shape. This is due largely to a durable steel construction which is touted as offering an extended lifespan. A manganese phosphate surface takes things even further by providing an advanced level of corrosion resistance. Rated 4.3/5 stars by Home Depot shoppers.

If you take it easy when using tools, you might get by just fine with this BLACK+DECKER Screwdriver and Drill Bit Set instead. It costs slightly less at $19 Prime shipped and includes 109 pieces. Best of all, everything is kept in one case instead of two. That being said, I would wager that these are not nearly as durable as the Makita set above given a more run-of-the-mill construction.

For smaller fixes, you may want to consider grabbing this ORIA 76-in-1 Electronics Repair Kit while it is down to $9 Prime shipped. While it is targeted at folks looking to repair various electronics, I can tell you first hand that these kits tend to come in handy for much more than that. For other tool markdowns, be sure to check out our dedicated guide.

Makita Impact-X 100-piece Driver Bit Set features:

Precision machined tips with superior fitment for full contact fit and longer life

Performance-optimized S2 steel construction for extended life

Calibrated heat treating process for added durability

Manganese phosphate surface for advanced corrosion resistance

Optimal geometry for an ideal fit and improved holding power

