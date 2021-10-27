Bring home ORIA’s 76-in-1 Electronics Repair Kit at $9 Prime shipped (New low, 42% off)

AMIR-US Direct (96% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering the ORIA 76-in-1 Electronics Repair Kit for $9.19 Prime shipped once the on-page 20% off coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. With a typical price of $16, today’s deal shaves 42% off and newly marks the lowest offer we have tracked. Having had a similar precision screwdriver set in my repertoire for several years now, it’s proven to be an investment that was worth every single penny. It’s come in handy not only when fixing electronics, but many other projects as well. This specific kit is made up of 76 pieces that range from bits to a utility knife, an anti-static wrist strap, tweezers, and a whole lot more.

It doesn’t matter what repairs you plan to tackle in the near future, there’s a good reason you would benefit from a package of Windex Electronic Wipes at $5 Prime shipped. These are ready to “safely remove dust, fingerprints, and smudges,” giving your gear more of a like-new appearance. Each package includes 25 pre-moistened wipes, which should keep you going for quite a while.

Another deal that’s bound to come in handy includes the KeySmart SafeBlade multi-tool at $8 Prime shipped. As its name implies, you can safely carry it just like a regular key and benefit from its cutting abilities that are bound to come in handy throughout the holiday season and beyond. You can find even more discounts like this in our DIY and outdoor tools guide.

ORIA 76-in-1 Electronics Repair Kit features:

Durable screwdriver bits are made of CRV steel, the other accessories are stainless steel and 45# steel which hardness can reach to HRC52-56.

Perfect for iPad, iPhone, Tablets, Laptops, PC, Smartphones, Watches，Glasses，Camera PS4/Xbox controller & Other electronic devices.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!