REI Outlet takes up to 50% off The North Face, Marmot, Columbia, more from $20

REI Outlet is currently offering up to 50% off top brand fall and winter gear. Prices are as marked. Find great deals on The North Face, Marmot, Columbia, Helly Hansen, Mountain Hardwear, and more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. One of the most notable items from this sale is the North Face Flyweight Duffel Bag. This bag would make a fantastic holiday gift option and it’s currently marked down to just $27. For comparison, this duffel is regularly priced at $55. The material is very lightweight and highly packable to stow away. It has two handle options to either carry over your shoulder or use handheld. This is a nice option for traveling, hiking, camping, weekend getaways, and more. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from REI Outlet or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, you will also want to check out the new Nike sale that’s offering up to 40% off markdowns for fall.

