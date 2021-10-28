De’Longhi La Specialista espresso maker steps up your morning brew at $680 (Amazon low)

Amazon is offering the De’Longhi La Specialista Espresso Machine (EC9335BK) for $679.98 shipped. Normally up to $850 over the past few weeks, it regularly went for $800 prior to that. Today’s deal marks a new low at Amazon, though we have seen it as low as $640 in the past. If you’re looking for a solid way to have the best cup of espresso at home, this is a great way to do just that. There’s an integrated grinder that ensures you always have fresh coffee at the ready, and the smart tamping station provides the “right pressure for flawless results.” You can power the machine on and instantly start grinding with its 1-second quick start, plus its active temperature control delivers stability that makes each brew perfect. Head below for more.

If you’re after a quality brew but want to save a few bucks, then we recommend opting for the Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine. It’s $600 at Amazon, coming in at $80 below today’s lead deal while still offering a premium experience. However, the Nespresso Vertuo Espresso Maker is perfect for simple setups. I use a similar Nespresso every morning and love how easy it is, especially for $186.

Don’t forget that Ninja’s dough-mixing Power Blender is currently down to an Amazon low of $80. That’s quite the savings since it normally goes for $150. If you’ve ever wanted to make your own dough at home, this is a great way to do just that. Plus, you should give our home goods guide a look to find other ways to save on kitchen essentials.

More on the De’Longhi La Specialista Espresso Machine:

FRESHEST COFFEE, EVERY TIME: Integrated grinder with Patent Pending Technology delivers consistent grinding and optimal coffee dose.

HANDCRAFTED PRECISION: Smart Tamping Station ensures the right pressure for flawless results

1 SECOND QUICK START Power the machine on and immediately start grinding

ACTIVE TEMPERATURE CONTROL: Provides ideal temperature stability for optimal coffee extraction

ADVANCED LATTE SYSTEM: Makes it easy to achieve the perfect milk texture for café quality lattes and cappuccinos

