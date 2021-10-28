Ninja’s dough-mixing Power Blender hits Amazon all-time low at $80 shipped (Reg. $150)

Today only, as part of its Epic Deals of the Day, Amazon is now offering the Ninja Foodi Power Blender & Processor for $79.99 shipped. Regularly $150 and currently on sale for $130 at Best Buy, this is $70 off the going rate, a new Amazon all-time low, and the best price we can find. A great combo option for holiday cooking, baking, and daily smoothies, this machine is a blender, food processor, and dough mixer in one. Variable speed controls are joined by six auto IQ presets for “one-touch smoothies, frozen drinks, bowls, spreads, chopping, and dough.” It sports a 1400-watt motor, dishwasher-safe design, and comes with everything you need to get going. Rated 4+ stars at Best Buy. More details below.

You’ll be hard-pressed to find a brand name blender that can also mix the dough, but if that’s not a requirement for you, take a look at the Magic Bullet. This system can handle light meal preparations and is ideal for your daily protein shake, just don’t expect it to be as powerful. But at under $34 shipped on Amazon, that might be a worthy trade off for some folks.

Speaking of kitchen upgrades, Amazon is offering a fantastic deal on Ninja’s Foodi Multi-Cooker Air Fryer combo at $119 shipped today. That’s more than $80 off the going rate, one of the lowest prices we have tracked, and a great time to bring one home for holiday meals and more. You can get all of the details on this offer right here and you’ll find even more in our home goods guide.

More on the Ninja Foodi Power Blender & Processor:

The 3-in-1 blender that crushes, food processes, and makes dough.

Smart TORQUE is designed to power through heavy loads without stalling or the need to stir or shake.

Variable speed control. Start slow and ramp up as needed for precision chopping and mixing.

Power Blender & Processor Pitcher: crush, chop, and make dough conveniently in one pitcher.

6 preset Auto-iQ programs for one-touch smoothies, frozen drinks, bowls, spreads, chopping, and dough.

