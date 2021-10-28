All-new Gamegenic Marvel Champions Game Mats launch with ‘exclusive and unique art’

Given the collectible nature of board games, trading cards, and the like, it’s no wonder game mats exist. They provide a simple way to enjoy games while reducing the chance of potential damage to cards and more. While simplistic options exist, a batch of colorful new Gamegenic Marvel Champions Game Mats will arguably make it much more difficult to go that route. There are eight mats in total, each of which is officially licensed character artwork ranging from Thor to Spider-Man, Hulk, Black Widow, and several others. Continue reading to learn more.

New Gamegenic Marvel Champions Game Mats stylishly protect from ‘dirty surfaces or scratches’

Each of the new Gamegenic Marvel Champions Game Mats measure roughly 24 by 14 inches with a thickness of just 2mm. So which Marvel Champions made the cut? Hulk, Iron Man, Captain America, Doctor Strange, Black Widow, Spider-Man, Thor, and Black Panther. Unsurprisingly, each and every option has stunning artwork that was “developed by Gamegenic.”

All game mats are comprised of natural rubber and feature an anti-slip back side. Gamegenic touts that all of the “awesome graphics” are centered “to avoid distraction during gameplay.” The construction “provides [a] safe environment for cards and accessories,” helping keep your collectibles in good shape as you’re playing with them.

Pricing and availability

No matter which of the eight characters you prefer, each one of the new Gamegenic Marvel Champions Game Mats is priced at $19.95. While currently in pre-order status and slated for release on February 11 over at Amazon, an official Gamegenic direct listing provides a bit of hope that the launch date could actually be sometime during “Fall 2021.”

9to5Toys’ Take

If you already own or aspire to collect a nice selection of board games, investing in some of the new Gamegenic Marvel Champions Game Mats will undoubtedly be a great way to help keep cards and other materials in top-tier condition. Best of all, each one truly looks fantastic, making it even easier for all of your family and friends to enjoy using them.

While not marketed as such, it seems reasonable to think that these might even work as an extended mouse pad, given the form factor and materials used. If true, the new Gamegenic Marvel Champions Game Mats could also liven up the look of your desk while letting you quickly show off your favorite Marvel character.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!