Lutron’s popular Caseta HomeKit dimmer kit sees rare discount to $80 (Save 20%)

Amazon is currently offering the Lutron Caseta Smart Dimmer Switch Starter Kit for $79.95 shipped. Typically fetching $100, you’re looking a pretty rare discount in the first place with 20% in savings tacked on to deliver a new all-time low. This is also only the second markdown of the year and the first one since April. Lutron’s Caseta ecosystem is one of the more reliable platforms for building out whole-home smart lighting, with this starter kit giving you everything needed to get started out of the box. Centered around the required bridge, you’re also getting an in-wall dimmer light switch which can also be controlled by the Pico remote. That’s of course alongside support for HomeKit, Alexa, and Assistant to round out the package. Head below for more.

If you’re looking to expand what’s included with the lead deal, an add-on Caseta dimmer switch and remote will run you $65 at Amazon. This package still requires the bridge included above, but will let you control yet another set of overhead lights. Not to mention the handy little Pico remote for helping adjust family members and roommates to the new smart home upgrades.

Earlier today saw a pair of these in-wall smart plugs go on sale for those who don’t mind going with an offering from a less well known brand. Those are then joined by everything else in our smart home guide, including all of the reliable packages from Blink, Eve, and Philips Hue.

Lutron Caseta Smart Dimmer Kit features:

Adjusting lights and shades from a smart phone has never been easier more reliable or affordable Experience the ultimate convenience with the Lutron Caseta Wireless dimmer Pico remote control and Smart Bridge. The wireless dimmer gives you the ability to set the right light for any activity whether it’s reading watching TV entertaining or having a casual dinner.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!