It’s hard to beat two MoKo Smart In-Wall Outlets for $17 Prime shipped (48% off)

BSCstore (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering a 2-pack of MoKo Smart Wi-Fi In-Wall Outlets for $16.99 Prime shipped once the on-page $6 off coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. With a typical price of $33, today’s deal shaves 48% off and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. Give your home a serious upgrade when swapping out a couple of traditional outlets with these smart units. Both of its outlets are individually-controllable and the same rings true for its 2.1A USB-A port. It works with both Alexa and Assistant, making this a solid addition to a large number of smart homes.

Not convinced you would like to swap out an in-wall power outlet? If so, perhaps this BroadLink Smart Plug will be a better fit. You’ll only need to spend $6 Prime shipped, which is significantly less than the offer above. Like the deal above, it’s compatible with Alexa or Assistant, but you’ll only have one smart outlet instead of several.

Speaking of smart home gear, earlier today we spotted the Shark Self-Empty IQ Robot Vacuum at $281 off. And that’s not all, there are several other Shark-branded deals that are a part of today’s Gold Box. Pricing kicks off at $49, leaving you with more affordable options even if lead offer is too costly for you.

MoKo Smart Wi-Fi In-Wall Outlet features:

Set the schedules or timers to automatically turn on or off the connected devices at any time based on your routines and preference. Set timer to turn on the electric kettle so that you can drink a cup of hot water instantly after getting up while setting countdown to power off the USB phone charging at night to avoid overcharge.

You can control home appliances anytime and anywhere on your smart phone with the “Smart Life” APP, such as humidifier, electric kettle, Christmas tree, coffee maker, lamp and electric fan. What’s more, you can check the status of connected devices from anywhere anytime. When encountered a power outage, once power returns, this smart plug can automatically connect to APP again.

