Save over $80 on Ninja’s Foodi 6.5-qt. Multi-Cooker Air Fryer combo at $119 shipped

Today only, as part of its Epic Deals of the Day, Amazon is now offering the 6.5-quart Ninja Foodi 10-in-1 Multi-Cooker and Air Fryer (OS301) for $118.99 shipped. Regularly $200, and currently fetching as much from Bed Bath and Beyond, this is up to 41% or $81 under the going rate, $40+ below our previous mention on this model, and the best we can find. Alongside the 6.5-quart capacity and included air fry basket, this model carries 10 functions including pressure cook, slow cook, steam, yogurt, sear/sauté, air fry crisp, bake/roast, broil, dehydrate, and a keep warm option. It can support a 5-pound chicken or about 3-pounds of fries at one time and comes with dishwasher safe cooking vessels like a nesting broil rack. Rated 4+ stars at Bed Bath and Beyond. More Ninja deals below.

For something even more affordable, take a look at the 6-quart Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Multi-Cooker at $89 shipped. You’re forgoing the built-in air frying with this model, but this is one of the most popular options out there and includes much of the same cooking options otherwise.

You’ll also find a light discount on the Ninja DT251 Foodi 10-in-1 Smart XL Air Fry Oven at $34 off the going rate, just make sure you also check out our coverage of Amazon’s 2021 Home Gift Guide. This is a great way to get an idea of this year’s hottest items before the big sales kick off next month spanning a broad range of product categories. You can browse through some top picks and more right here.

More on the Ninja Foodi 10-in-1 Multi-Cooker and Air Fryer:

The stainless steel pressure cooker that crisps. TenderCrisp Technology lets you quickly pressure cook to lock in juices, then swap lids for a crispy, golden air fry finish

10-in-1 versatility lets you pressure cook, slow cook, steam, make yogurt, sear/sauté, air fry crisp, bake/roast, broil, dehydrate, and keep foods warm inside the pot

Stainless steel nesting broil rack lets you steam, broil, and add a layer of capacity and it easily stores inside the cooking pot

Fits up to a 5-lb chicken or a 6-lb roast

Cook up to 3 lbs of hand-cut French fries with up to 75% less fat than traditional frying methods

