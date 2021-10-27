Amazon’s 2021 Home Gift Guide highlights this year’s best smart gear, kitchenware, and more

It’s now time to take a look at the 2021 Amazon Home Gift Guide. Now about a month away from the beginning of the biggest shopping holidays of the year, Amazon has unleashed its annual holiday gift guides including this year’s wide-ranging home goods edition. Filled with new toys for the kitchen, smart home gadgets to make your living space more intelligent, a host of holiday decor items, and much more, head below for a closer look at the 2021 Amazon Home Gift Guide.

The 2021 Amazon Home Gift Guide, as is usually the case, doesn’t necessarily feature any of the upcoming Black Friday 2021 price drops and holiday sales, but rather to give folks a better idea of what the hottest items will be this year. These guides can also be a great way to spark your imagination when it comes to holiday gatherings, decor design, and upcoming gift giving.

As was the case in year’s past, Amazon has separated its 2021 Home Gift Guide into several of the most important categories here; Home, Kitchen, Holiday Decor, Smart Home, Pets, Home Office, Stocking Stuffers, and more.

The smart home section of the 2021 Amazon Home Gift Guide is highlighted by in-house gear including Echo Dot and the Amazon Smart Plug, but the real flagship headliner here is the Echo Show 8 bundle with a Blink Mini Indoor Smart Security Camera attached. On top of that, you’ll find some affordable TP-Link Kasa gear as well as some robotic vacuums from the big brands, Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance Bulbs, and some crossovers with the kitchenware category like Instant Pot’s smart 6-quart Wi-Fi-ready Multi-Cooker.

Browse through the rest of the 2021 Amazon Home Gift Guide smart home section right here.

The kitchenware section is focused mostly on big brands like Ninja, FoodSaver, Anova, Calphalon, Vitamix, and more. Alongside the cordless, handheld FoodSaver vacuum sealer and pricey Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron cookware, we are also seeing some of the more popular Keurig brewers like the K-Mini joined by coffee bean grinders and the Breville BES870XL Barista Express Espresso Machine to upgrade your morning brewing game through the holidays.

Hit up the rest of the 2021 Amazon Home Gift Guide kitchenware section here.

Along with a host of highlighted gear for your furry friends and all of the holiday decor items (stockings, lights, ornaments, and much more), the stocking stuffer section is one worth browsing through. Just about everyone could use a good stocking stuffer gift idea, so it might be smart to check out some of the smaller items Amazon is highlighting this year including water bottles, sweet treats, mug warmers, and much more.

A few other standouts from this year’s Amazon Home Gift Guide include the Shark WV201 WANDVAC handheld vacuum, the Cricut EasyPress Mini you can use to make custom, matching holiday family 2021 T-shirts with, and the treat-tossing Furbo Dog Camera that’s almost certainly going to see a nice price drop in the coming weeks.

More of Amazon’s gift guides are launching as we speak, and you can get all of the details on those in our Amazon annual holiday gift guide feature. Plus, Amazon went old school with a printed toy book this year and, as expected, it’s filled with 2021’s top gift recommendations.

Stay locked to 9to5Toys and our Black Friday 2021 deal hub for all of the biggest deals the second they roll out.

