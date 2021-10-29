Anker’s 11S RoboVac cleans the floors this holiday season for $140 (Reg. up to $230) + more

Woot via Amazon is now offering Anker’s eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S robotic vacuum for $139.99 shipped. Regularly as much as $230, this is up to 39% off the going rate and the lowest we can find. While we have seen it in the $190 range or so over the last few months or more, today’s deal is also within $10 of the lowest we have tracked on Amazon. This 1300Pa model is an affordable way to bring home a robot cleaner to vacuum the floors this holiday season with up to 100-minutes of runtime and auto-return charging. An anti-scratch tempered glass top is joined by infrared-sensor obstacle avoidance and multiple floor-type cleaning. Head below for even more Anker eufy robot vacuum deals.

More Anker eufy vacuum deals:

Just be sure to hit our home goods guide for more deals and then dive into our coverage of eufy’s new RoboVac X8 Hybrid robot vacuum. The latest entry in Anker’s stable of robot vacuums, it sports advanced LiDAR mapping as well as built-in mopping features and “increased pet hair cleaning capabilities that are 57% better than previous models.” You can read all about the new X8 right here.

More on the eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S:

Included in the “Best robot vacuums of 2019” by Tom’s Guide.

All-New RoboVac: Re-engineered to be the slimmest* RoboVac (2.85”) but with quiet operation and increased suction power at 1300Pa.

BoostIQ Technology: Automatically increases suction power within 1.5 seconds when extra vacuuming strength is needed to get the best clean.

A Quiet Clean: Vacuums for up to 100 minutes** on hardwood floors with consistent, powerful suction at a volume no louder than an operating microwave.

