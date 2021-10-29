Let Amazon ship this modern studio desk to your door for $41.50 (New low, 48% off)

Amazon is offering the AZL1 Life Concept Modern Studio Desk for $41.70 shipped. Typically priced at $80, today’s offer shaves $38 off and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. If you are on the hunt a clean-looking and simplistic desk, this option is worth a look. It sheds much of the bulk found in other offerings, making it a breeze to clean and move whenever your office’s layout needs to be refreshed. An ivory frame is paired with a 1.5-inch thick wood surface that mirrors the look of walnut. Assembly should take “15 minutes or less,” making this a quick task that you can knock out any day of the week.

Use some of today’s savings to give your setup a more polished look with this leather desk pad protector at $14. With a wide variety of colors to choose from, you’ll be able to pick a nice accent for your office. Not only will it add a layer of protection against scratches, spills, and the like, you can also use it as a mousepad.

Yet another addition worth adding to your office is Nulaxy’s versatile aluminum laptop stand at $18 Prime shipped. Unlike much of the competition, this unit can raise your MacBook, Chromebook, or PC laptop by up to 10.6 inches. By bringing the top of your screen up to eye level, you’re bound to reduce strain on your neck and shoulders.

AZL1 Life Concept Modern Studio Desk features:

With metal legs and adjustable leg pads, made the desks keep stable even on uneven floor.

24″ wide, provide ample space for computer, monitor, printer , writing, study and other home office activities, the underneath leg distance is 42.9″ you can make the best of it in a dorm room, Great for allowing tall people plenty of leg room.

1.5″ thick wood-based panel desktop , waterproof and ant scratch, very easy to clean, computer frame is made of heavy duty powder coated steel which ensures stability and durability, 1.57″ by 1.57″ width strong enough to support heavy duty parcels.

