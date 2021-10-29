Nulaxy’s versatile aluminum laptop stand gives your MacBook a 10.6-inch raise: $18 (Save 38%)

Nulaxy Direct (98% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering its Adjustable Aluminum Laptop Stand for $17.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. With a typical price of $29, today’s deal shaves 38% off and newly marks the lowest offer we have tracked. With room for up to 17-inch laptops, this sturdy stand is able to uphold every Apple MacBook in addition to a wide range of PCs, Chromebooks, and more. Adopting it can lead to improved ergonomics and even a better layout for multi-monitor setups. Since this unit is comprised of aluminum, it’s bound to give your space a more high-end look and feel. Silicone padding on upper and lower surfaces ensure that neither your desk or laptop will be scratched.

You know what would pair nicely with today’s purchase? This popular leather desk pad at $10 Prime shipped. It spans 23.6 by 13.7 inches, leaving you with plenty of room to get comfortable while you work or play. There are a wide variety of colors to choose from and happens to be the exact unit that I have been using at my desk since January.

Keep the ball rolling when you also add JLab’s Talk USB-C Microphone to your office setup at $50 shipped. It’s a great way to improve Zoom, FaceTime, audio input when streaming, and the list goes on. For even more deals, be sure to check out our Mac accessory and PC gaming guides to see all of the latest offers.

Nulaxy Adjustable Aluminum Laptop Stand features:

Ergonomic Design: Laptop stand adjustable height can be adjusted to a height up to 10.6″ so that you can get the best view angle of your laptop. You don’t have to lower your head anymore, you will definitely get a healthy body posture with this adjustable laptop stand for desk, thus releasing the pain on your neck or spine.

Stable and Sturdy: The main body of the macbook laptop stand is made of high-quality aluminum alloy, thus gives the mac laptop stand a stable performance that can support laptops up to 11 pounds. The 2 transverse silicone strips on the surface can hold your laptop firmly. Plus the silicone anti-slip pads at the bottom of the base plate make the stand even more stable.

