Echelon’s EX5-S Smart Connected Fitness Bike sees $600 discount to a new all-time low

Amazon is offering the Echelon EX5-S Smart Connect Fitness Bike for $899.98 shipped. With a list price of $1,600, it’s gone for more like $1,500 at Amazon the past few months with discount marking a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Designed to compete with Peloton, the Echelon Connect offers a 22-inch HD rotating display that makes it the company’s most versatile bike yet. There are two power ports to charge your phone or tablet while working out and an indexing resistance knob that changes the 32 levels of magnetic resistance while riding. A membership gives you both live and on-demand classes ranging from five to 45 minutes long with HIIT, climbing, endurance, scenic, and other rides to choose from. Not sure about the Echelon brand? Well, the company has experienced massive growth which we detail over on Connect the Watts, so you should give them a look for additional information. Head below for more.

Save some cash when opting for the Sunny Health & Fitness Indoor Cycling Bike for $288 at Amazon. This saves you over $620 from today’s lead deal, though you’ll lose out on the connected features that Echelon offers. However, if you’re just wanting to stay fit this winter, the Sunny Health & Fitness bike is a great choice.

If you prefer to get outside and ride a bike to work out, consider this RAD Cycle Mighty Rack that keeps you organized while it’s on sale for $25 at Amazon. Normally over $37, this marks the lowest price that you can find and ships to your door with easy assembly.

More on the Echelon EX5-S Connected Fitness Bike:

DESIGN: Sleek design, competition-style features and a new, 22” HD rotating screen make the EX-5s our most versatile bike yet. Engineered for maximum comfort, smooth functionality and total immersion, this connected bike removes barriers, transforms workouts and broadens horizons.

FEATURES & PERFORMANCE: – Two power ports to charge your phone or tablet while working out. – Indexing resistance knob controlling 32 levels of silent magnetic resistance lets you vary your workout intensity – 6” lever makes it easy to adjust the seat position fit any body – Fully adjustable toe cages on the pedals for a secure fit – Extra-large cushioned seat offers comfortable riding – Powder-coat frame for resistance to scratches – Padded handlebars are slip-resistant.

CONTENT: With a membership you get live and on-demand classes for beginning to advanced riders ranging from 5-45 minutes long. Choose from endurance, climbing, HIIT, scenic rides and many others from our world class instructors. One membership works for all machines, including our bikes, rowers, treadmills and Reflect fitness mirrors. You also get access to our Fitpass programs which include yoga, strength, pilates, boxing and much more!

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!