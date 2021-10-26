Neatly stow a pair of bikes with the RAD Cycle Mighty Rack at $25 Prime shipped (Reg. $37.50+)

Amazon is now offering the RAD Cycle Mighty Rack Two Bike Floor Stand at $24.88 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly between $37.50 and $40 or more, today’s deal is at least 34% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is matching our previous mention and well under the bloated Walmart listing. If you’re in need of a place to neatly stow the bikes for the fall or just in-between rides, this might very well be it. You’re looking at a tubular steel construction that allows two bikes to be stored in the same or alternate directions. “No clamps, no brackets, [and] no lifting,” you just roll your bike on and walk away. Rated 4+ stars at Walmart. More details below.

if you would prefer something that also saves on space, take a look at the Delta Cycle Leonardo Da Vinci Single Bike Storage Rack. This one sells for under $11 Prime shipped and will get your bike right up on the floor to save on precious floor space. It only supports a single bike and requires a little bit more effort to get it in there, but it’s more affordable and an arguably even more streamlined approach.

Just make sure to swing by our daily Green Deals roundups for all of the latest deals on electric scooters and bikes. In fact, we are still tracking a notable price on Jetson’s Bolt Folding E-Bike. Now down at $339, this is up to $161 in savings and the lowest price currently available. You can browse through even more of our Green deals in this dedicated guide and be sure to check back every day for new price drops.

More on the RAD Cycle Mighty Rack Two Bike Floor Stand:

HEAVY DUTY – Tubular steel construction makes this two bike rack one of the sturdiest bike racks on the market. EASE OF USE – Quickly store 2 bikes with ease. No clamps, no brackets, no lifing. Just roll the bike into the rack and walk away. VERSATILE – Bikes Can Be Stored In The Same Or Alternate Directions. SIMPLICITY – So simple even children can use it without assistance. It doesn’t get any easier than this. DURABLE FINISH – The gloss black powdercoated finish will protect your rack from the elements for years.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!