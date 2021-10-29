Step up your coffee game with the Lavazza espresso maker at $70 (Reg. $150)

Amazon is offering the Lavazza Blue Classy Mini Single Serve Espresso Maker for $70 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. Down from its normal going rate of $150 and recent price drop to $100, today’s deal marks a return to its all-time low seen only once before. This brewer features a simple touch control system that lets you choose between multiple brewing options. There’s a capsule drawer that lets you store up to five previously-brewed pods before needing to be emptied. Plus, there’s also a visual indicator that shows when the water tank is empty so you know exactly when to refill it. Head below for more.

Honestly, when it comes to name-brand brewers, today’s deal is about as good as it gets. For comparison’s sake, you’d pay $0.01 less for a Keurig, which doesn’t offer espresso brewing. However, you could opt instead for the EZBASICS Single Serve Coffee Maker on Amazon for $40 and save an additional $30. It uses K-Cups for brewing which is lower-cost than what Lavazza has to offer.

Did you see the other coffee-related deals that we found yesterday? Amazon’s stainless steel electric gooseneck kettle is currently down to new low at $29.50. On top of that, the De’Longhi La Specialista espresso maker is now down to a new Amazon low at $680, which is also worth checking out for a higher-end brewing experience.

More on the Lavazza Blue Classy Mini Espresso Maker:

2 Coffee selections: simple touch controls, 1 programmable free dose and 1 pre-set.

Visual alerts: fitted with a visual indicator to show when the water tank is empty or the capsules drawer is full.

Capsule drawer: maximum capacity of 5 exhausted capsules.Frequency: 5060 Hz

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!