Amazon’s black stainless steel electric gooseneck kettle hits new low at $29.50 shipped

Amazon is now offering its Programmable Black Stainless Steel Electric Gooseneck Kettle for $29.27 shipped. Regularly $39, this is 25% off the going rate and a new Amazon all-time low. The next best price before today was in the $33 range, for comparison’s sake. Alongside the attractive black stainless steel housing, this is a 1-liter electric kettle that’s great for tea, soup, pour-over coffee, and much more. Other features include a cool-touch handle, precision gooseneck pouring, and removable vented lid. Amazon says “this space-saving kettle features programmable digital controls that start and stop the boiling process.” Head below for more details.

There really aren’t very many trustworthy electric gooseneck kettles out there for less than $29. But you can save slightly more with the Bodum Melior Gooseneck Electric Water Kettle at $27.50 shipped. This one is arguably even more attractive with a black finish and cork accents along with the savings, but it does have a smaller capacity than the Amazon model above at 27-ounces.

Another great addition to your kitchen setup ahead of the holidays is Waste King’s garbage disposal. It installs with no electrician-needed and is currently marked down to under $42 shipped over at Amazon. You can get all of the details on this price drop right here and be sure to swing by our home goods guide for loads of fresh new deals today from Shark, Ninja, and more.

More on the Amazon Black Stainless Steel Electric Gooseneck Kettle:

1 liter electric kettle for boiling water for hot beverages, instant soups, and more

Brings water to a boil faster than traditional stovetop method

Stainless steel construction with black painted finish; plastic cool-touch handle

Precision gooseneck pour spout allows exceptional control of water flow and direction

Removable vented lid with secondary ring-shaped handle for easy disposal of excess liquid

