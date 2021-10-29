Razer’s ultra-thin Sphex V3 hard gaming mouse mat is just 0.4mm thick at a low of $10

Amazon is offering the Razer Sphex V3 Hard Gaming Mouse Mat for $9.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from $25, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is also the first sale we’ve seen. This ultra-thin mouse mat measures just 0.4mm thick, which delivers a hard, smooth surface for accurate, fluid tracking. Made from polycarbonate, you’ll find that it’s “lab-tested” to have “incredible” impact, rip, and tear strength to last through long gaming sessions every day without any problems. It also features an adhesive base, which helps it stay anchored to your desk even when things get intense. Head below for more.

It’s hard to deny the value today’s lead deal brings. However, this MROCO Mouse Pad is another great option for those on tighter budgets. Costing $5 at Amazon, this alternative leaves a few bucks in your pocket while still getting a decent sized mouse pad for your desk. Just keep in mind that you won’t have the same adhesive back or ultra-thin design that Razer offers above.

Don’t forget to check out our PC gaming guide for other great ways to save. That’s where we put all of the related deals, discounts, and even news. This includes Intel’s 12th Generation Core processors which just came out a few days ago, bringing with it PCIe 5.0 and DDR5 support. Intel isn’t waiting around this time and are the first to market with the latest technology in tow.

More on the Razer Sphex V3 Hard Gaming Mouse Mat:

Smooth, Ultra-Thin 0.4mm Design: Its hard, smoother surface offers fluid, accurate tracking optimized for optical sensors, while its profile is 20% thinner to seamlessly become part of your desk. Available in Small and Large sizes

Tough Polycarbonate Build: Lab-tested to have incredible impact, rip, and tear strength, the Razer Sphex V3 is well equipped to handle long hours of intense, competitive gaming

Adhesive Base: The mat’s adhesive base helps it stay anchored to your desk through the most intense gaming, but is easy enough to remove without leaving any sticky residue on your setup

