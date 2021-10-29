Smith & Wesson pocket knives fall as low as $9.50 Prime shipped (Up to 21% off)

Amazon has a selection of discounted Smith & Wesson pocket knives that are up to 21% off. Our top pick is the Smith & Wesson ExtremeOps Folding Knife (CK404) for $9.59 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. With a typical price of $12, today’s deal shaves 20% off and is a match for the lowest offer we have tracked since June. This Smith & Wesson-branded pocket knife is made of stonewashed stainless steel and boasts a standout skeleton handle. The blade spans 2.65 inches with the weight of the entire knife clocking in at 3 ounces. Other features include an integrated pocket clip and ambidextrous thumb knobs for an easy opening experience. Continue reading to find more Smith & Wesson pocket knives on sale.
More Smith & Wesson deals:
- M&P Special Ops Tanto Knife: $20 (Reg. $25)
- M&P Bodyguard Tanto Knife: $14 (Reg. $17)
- Special Tactical Folding Knife: $12 (Reg. $14)
- SWAT II Folding Knife: $22 (Reg. $25)
- Extreme Ops Folding Knife: $16 (Reg. $20)
If none of the options above seem to be the right fit, check out SOG’s Centi II Folding Knife at $11 Prime shipped. It can easily be attached to your keychain and weighs in at just 1.3 ounces. This makes it a compact solution that won’t require much pocket space at all.
Smith & Wesson ExtremeOps Folding Knife (CK404) features:
- DIMENSIONS: 6.23 inch (15.82 cm) overall length with a blade length of 2.65 inches (6.73 cm) and a weight of 3 ounces
- DURABLE: Blade is made of reliable 7Cr17MoV Stonewashed High Carbon Stainless Steel with a stainless steel, skeleton handle
- DEPENDABLE: Quick and easy access with the convenient pocket clip and ambidextrous thumb knobs making it ideal for everyday carry
- SECURE: Have confidence that the blade will not slip with the security of the frame lock
