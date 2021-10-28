SOG’s 1.3-ounce Centi II Folding Knife falls to $11 Prime shipped (20% off)

Amazon is offering the SOG Centi II Keychain Folding Knife for $11.19 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. With a typical price of $14, today’s deal shaves 20% off and comes within a mere $0.15 of the lowest offer we have tracked in 2021. If you’d like to have a knife at your disposal but don’t want to give up a bunch of precious pocket space, this compact solution could be just the thing. It attaches to your keychain and wields a 2.1-inch straight-edge blade that’s comprised of stainless steel. It weighs just 1.3 ounces, spans 5 inches when fully extended, and is backed by a lifetime warranty.

If the offering above is bigger than you’d prefer, perhaps the Nite Ize DoohicKey 5-in-1 Multi-Tool would be a better fit at under $4 Prime shipped. It’s perfect for folks that would like to have a multi-tool, but don’t want anything bulky. You’ll stand to benefit from having Phillips and slotted screwdriver tips, a scoring point, serrated edge, and bottle opener. An integrated carabiner clip makes it a cinch to clip onto a keychain, backpack, and more.

Since this deal caught your eye, there’s a great chance you’ll like some of the other discounts in our DIY and outdoor tools guide. For instance, right now the KeySmart SafeBlade multi-tool is down to $8 Prime shipped. It doesn’t matter if you snag the markdown above or this one, either way you’ll be better equipped to handle the gift-unwrapping season ahead.

SOG Centi II Keychain Folding Knife features:

Designed to go wherever you go, the Centi II can easily be carried on any keychain or lanyard

2.1-inch straight edge stainless steel blade

Full stainless steel construction for durability

Keep it on you all the time and you’ll find its usefulness for quick everyday tasks

Overall length: 5.0-inch; Weight: 1.3 oz.; Lifetime Warranty

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!