Stop paying ISP rental fees with NETGEAR’s refurb. 2Gb/s DOCSIS 3.1 modem at $100

Today only, as part of its ShellShocker Deals of the Day, Newegg is offering the NETGEAR Nighthawk DOCSIS 3.1 2Gb/s Cable Modem (CM1200) for $99.99 shipped in refurbished condition with the code 93XSB67 at checkout. With an original list price of $230 and normal rate of over $170 at Amazon these days, this discount marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked in any condition. If you have a high-speed internet plan, this modem is a great way to save up to $120 per year by kicking your ISP’s rental fees to the curb. It’s ready to deliver up to 2Gb/s speeds and is currently certified for 1Gb/s on Spectrum and Cox with Xfinity offering up to 800Mb/s. While NETGEAR states certification with COX, Spectrum, and Xfinity, we recommend confirming with your ISP before purchasing. Ships with a 90-day warranty. Head below for more.

After replacing your ISP-provided modem, we also recommend picking up a refurbished eero Wi-Fi 5 router. Coming in at $69 on Amazon, this HomeKit-enabled router is a great continuing point for your home’s network upgrade. You can easily add more eero routers as time goes on for a wider coverage, and even upgrade to Wi-Fi 6 down the line once it’s time.

Speaking of networking, did you see the latest iPad deals that we found? For example, the all-new iPad mini 6 is on sale for $630 which marks an Amazon low that we’ve tracked. On top of that, the 11-inch M1 iPad Pro is on sale for $200 off, which also marks a new all-time low.

More on the NETGEAR Nighthawk Modem:

  • Works with any WiFi router: Connect any WiFi router to this modem’s Ethernet port to support all your wireless devices
  • Save monthly rental fees: Model CM1200 replaces your cable modem saving you up to $168/yr in equipment rental fees
  • Four (4) Gigabit Ethernet ports give you fast wired connections to your computer, separate WiFi router, printer, game box, and other devices

