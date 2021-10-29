Apple’s new iPad mini 6 with 256GB of storage falls to Amazon low of $630

To close out all of the other best Apple deals this week, Amazon is now offering the new iPad mini 6 Wi-Fi 256GB in several styles for $629.98 shipped. Normally fetching $649, you’re looking at only the second notable discount on the elevated storage capacity as well as a match of the all-time low.

Carrying over many of the signature features of its latest tablets, the new iPad mini 6 arrives with an edge-to-edge 8.3-inch Retina display alongside Touch ID in the power button. There’s also Apple Pencil support thrown in too, with the A15 Bionic chip powering the entire experience. I’m a recent convert myself, and have been absolutely loving the compact form-factor. Don’t just take my word for it, as our first impressions review notes just how perfect its size is without sacrificing on performance. Head below for more.

A perfect discount to go alongside the iPad mini 6 sale above is the companion Apple Pencil 2. Designed to work in tandem together, the now $100 accessory will snap right onto the side of Apple’s latest iPad for magnetic charging and storage. Plus, now that it’s at the second-best price to date, now is a perfect time to cash in.

Though if you’re thinking that a larger canvas might be better, there’s still savings to be had on the 11-inch M1 iPad Pro instead. Right now, the 1TB model has dropped to an Amazon low at $200 off, delivering added features like Thunderbolt connectivity into the mix on top of everything else offered by the more compact offering featured above.

Apple iPad mini 2021 features:

iPad mini is meticulously designed to be absolutely beautiful. An all-new enclosure features a new edge-to-edge screen, along with narrow borders and elegant rounded corners. The 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display features True Tone, P3 wide color, and ultralow reflectivity, making text sharp and colors vivid, wherever you are. Apple Pencil attaches magnetically to the side of iPad mini, so it’s always with you and ready for a spur-of-the-moment sketch or spontaneous brainstorming session.

