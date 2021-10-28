Apple’s 11-inch M1 iPad Pro 1TB falls to new low at Amazon, now $200 off

Amazon is offering Apple’s latest 11-inch M1 iPad Pro 1TB Wi-Fi in Silver for $1,299 shipped. That’s a $200 discount from its regular price and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked for this model. Powered by Apple’s in-house M1 SoC for “next-level performance,” this iPad Pro is ready to handle any task you throw at it. Photo and video editors will enjoy a ProMotion display with a P3 wide color gamut, and the LiDAR Scanner also helps in certain scenarios. Wi-Fi 6 is in tow with a Thunderbolt port as well. Plus, there’s a 12MP wide camera and 10MP UltraWide on the rear for capturing stunning shots while out and about. Get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Given that you’re saving $200 with today’s deal, spending $170 to pick up the Smart Keyboard Folio is highly recommended. It’ll help convert your new iPad into more of a laptop-style machine by delivering a full keyboard experience. Plus, when not being used, it helps protect the display from getting scratched.

Another must-have accessory is Apple’s 2nd generation Pencil, which is on sale for $100 right now. Down from $129, that’s a savings of $29 and marks the second-best price that we’ve tracked all-time. If you’re constantly doing photo/video editing or even sketching, Apple Pencil is an absolute must.

More on Apple’s M1 iPad Pro:

Apple M1 chip for next-level performance

Stunning 11-inch Liquid Retina display with ProMotion, True Tone, and P3 wide color

TrueDepth camera system featuring Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage

12MP Wide camera, 10MP Ultra Wide camera, and LiDAR Scanner for immersive AR

Stay connected with ultrafast Wi-Fi

Go further with all-day battery life

Thunderbolt port for connecting to fast external storage, displays, and docks

