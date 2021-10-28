Apple’s 11-inch M1 iPad Pro 1TB falls to new low at Amazon, now $200 off

Amazon is offering Apple’s latest 11-inch M1 iPad Pro 1TB Wi-Fi in Silver for $1,299 shipped. That’s a $200 discount from its regular price and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked for this model. Powered by Apple’s in-house M1 SoC for “next-level performance,” this iPad Pro is ready to handle any task you throw at it. Photo and video editors will enjoy a ProMotion display with a P3 wide color gamut, and the LiDAR Scanner also helps in certain scenarios. Wi-Fi 6 is in tow with a Thunderbolt port as well. Plus, there’s a 12MP wide camera and 10MP UltraWide on the rear for capturing stunning shots while out and about. Get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Given that you’re saving $200 with today’s deal, spending $170 to pick up the Smart Keyboard Folio is highly recommended. It’ll help convert your new iPad into more of a laptop-style machine by delivering a full keyboard experience. Plus, when not being used, it helps protect the display from getting scratched.

Another must-have accessory is Apple’s 2nd generation Pencil, which is on sale for $100 right now. Down from $129, that’s a savings of $29 and marks the second-best price that we’ve tracked all-time. If you’re constantly doing photo/video editing or even sketching, Apple Pencil is an absolute must.

More on Apple’s M1 iPad Pro:

  • Apple M1 chip for next-level performance
  • Stunning 11-inch Liquid Retina display with ProMotion, True Tone, and P3 wide color
  • TrueDepth camera system featuring Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage
  • 12MP Wide camera, 10MP Ultra Wide camera, and LiDAR Scanner for immersive AR
  • Stay connected with ultrafast Wi-Fi
  • Go further with all-day battery life
  • Thunderbolt port for connecting to fast external storage, displays, and docks

