Beard King, ‘The Official Beard Bib’ is 47% off at Amazon, grab yours for $8 Prime shipped

BEARD KING (95% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering The Official Beard Bib for $8 Prime shipped once the on-page 50% off coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. With a typical price of $15, today’s deal shaves $7 off and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked in over a year. Most would agree that maintaining a beard makes it look so much better. Unfortunately, routine trimming can be time consuming when there’s a big mess to clean up afterwards. Thankfully there doesn’t there doesn’t have to be with Beard King. This handy accessory has been dubbed “the official beard bib” and easily catches all of the trimmings. It was originally shown off on Shark Tank and has made a name for itself by using suction cups that attach to a mirror to create a place for hair to be collected and easily trashed once finished.

Achieve your best look yet by also grabbing this beard brush at $6 Prime shipped. It’s made of “100% genuine boar bristles [that] won’t harm your beard while you comb.” Using something like this will allow you to more easily trim everything to an equal length and reshape your beard once finished for a top-notch look.

While you’re at it, why not also have a look at Sperry’s Halloween Sale? Shoppers can take advantage of 31% off already-reduced styles. Markdowns include boat shoes, boots, and the list goes on. For a whole lot of other deals just like this, be sure to swing by our fashion guide.

Beard King – The Official Beard Bib features:

Beard bib beard hair catcher apron, catches your beard, mustache, sideburns, goatee and hair trimmings to allow easy disposal with no clogged drains, and no cleaning, and works with any beard trimmer

Designed with a self packing pouch to easily stow away on the go when traveling you can even use as a dopp bag for your grooming and beard accessories making it the perfect beard kit for ultimate beard growth and beard maintenance multi tool

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!