Leather Honey’s leather cleaner nears all-time low at $12 on Amazon, today only

Today only, as part of its Epic Daily Deals, LEATHER Honey (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a selection of its leather cleaner and conditioner from $12 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our favorite is the Leather Cleaner at $11.89, which is down from its $17 normal going rate. Today’s deal comes within $0.50 of the all-time low that we’ve tracked historically, making the second-best deal we’ve seen. This leather cleaner is non-toxic and ready to use as soon as it arrives. Designed to clean basically any leather, including faux and vinyl, it can quickly remove dirt, oil, stains, and more. Head below for additional details.

Don’t forget the lint-free application cloth to ensure a clean and simple finish every time. You can pick one up from Leather Honey for just $6, which is something you should really do if you’re buying today’s lead deal.

Since you’ll likely be using the leather conditioner and cleaner in your car quite a bit, consider upgrading your ride in other ways. Spigen’s Mag Fit MagSafe Car Mount is a great way to do just that, especially since it’s on sale for $14 right now from its normal going rate of $17. Sound interesting? Check out our previous coverage to learn more.

More on the Leather Honey Leather Cleaner:

NON-TOXIC, READY-TO-USE LEATHER CLEANER: This premixed version of our popular leather cleaner is the same non-toxic, natural product in a convenient, ready-to-use formula. Ideal for all your leather goods, plus vinyl, faux leather, plastic and rubber, our proven formula is powerful, odorless, and chemical-free.

CLEAN ALL YOUR LEATHER – EVEN FAUX/VINYL: Quickly and gently removes dirt, oil, tough stains and grime from car seats, truck seats, upholstery, furniture, handbags, purses, shoes, jackets, accessories, holsters, work gloves, motorcycle gear, saddles, and tack. Effectively cleans new and old leather of all colors, including black leather, white leather, brown leather, red leather, and yellow leather. Safe for exotic leather as well!

A POWERFUL CLEANER IN AN EASY SOLUTION: Premixed and ready to use immediately, this 8oz size is not concentrated and is ready to use out of the bottle – no mixing required! Use by moistening a lint-free cloth with cleaner and gently applying to your leather. No need to scrub or rub — simply wipe down the dirty leather and allow it to dry. Spot test on each leather item first. Not for use on suede. Great size to keep in the automobile.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!