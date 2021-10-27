Smartphone Accessories: Spigen Mag Fit MagSafe Car Mount $14 (Reg. $17), more

Spigen’s official Amazon storefront currently offers its MagFit MagSafe Car Mount for $14.57 when clipping the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Usually fetching $17, you’re looking at a match of the second-best price to date at 15% off. Designed to hold one of Apple’s official MagSafe chargers, Spigen’s MagFit accessory brings the magnetic wireless charging to the car with an air vent design. That’s alongside a ball mount for getting the right angle in your setup, so you can enjoy 15W charging speeds while keeping an eye on navigation directions.

Hold down the fort – the MagFit Car Mount transforms your MagSafe Charger for GPS and entertainment. Level up your driving game and keep charging hands-free. Low profile design with 360-degree optimal viewing. Timeless and lightweight fit for any vehicle vent. Easy installation with removable and residue free tape. Low profile design with 360-degree optimal viewing. When using a Case, Use only with Mag safe Compatible Cases. Timeless and lightweight fit for any vehicle vent.

