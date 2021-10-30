A steep coupon slashes UltraBlock’s Waterproof Queen Mattress Protector to $11.50 (Save 62%)

Prime Products Shop Corp. (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering the UltraBlock Waterproof Queen Mattress Protector for $11.25 Prime shipped once the on-page 75% off coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. While the list price is currently $45, our research shows that this unit historically sells for $30. Even so, today’s deal shaves 62% off and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked in years. Extend the lifespan of your mattress by covering it with this protector. It has beaten the ‘100-gallon flood test,’ by keeping the underlying mattress completely dry. Having used a mattress protector for years now, I can tell you first hand that when laundry day comes and the the bed is stripped, a clean mattress surfaces that looks as good as new. This offering is ready to provide “durable and waterproof protection against bed bugs, accidental spills, mites, and bedwetting to preserve the mattress while preventing stains.

If some of your bedding already has a few stains, you may want to reinvest some of today’s savings in a bottle of Resolve Multi-Fabric Cleaner at $4 Prime shipped. It’s able to clean “up to 1600 square feet” thanks to a concentrated formula. Keeping a bottle of this is will ensure you are able “to lift and remove tough stains on household fabric.”

Keep the ball rolling when you also give the office an upgrade with this modern studio desk at $41.50. Seeing as this deal shaves 48% off, it’s not really a surprise that the offer ushers in a new all-time low. It pairs an ivory frame with a 1.5-inch thick wood surface that mirrors the look of walnut to give your office a more modern look and feel.

UltraBlock Waterproof Queen Mattress Protector features:

Multipurpose Protection: This hypoallergenic full size mattress protector provides durable and waterproof protection against bed bugs, accidental spills, mites, and bedwetting to preserve the mattress while preventing stains.

Durable and non-toxic: The odorless bed bug mattress cover does not contain PVC’s, phthalates, or vinyl. This waterproof mattress protector has also beat the 100-gallon flood test to prove its resilience to liquids and moisture!

Comfortable: The waterproof mattress pad not only maintains the quality of the mattress but also provides superior comfort. The soft surface layer is ultra-comfortable and, unlike other mattress covers, it is ultra-quiet and does not crinkle.

