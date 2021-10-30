Cleanly run Ethernet at home with this 24-foot cable concealer kit at $15.50 (Save 30%)

Yecaye Products, LLC (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering its 236-inch Cable Concealer Kit for $15.39 Prime shipped once the on-page 30% off coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. With a typical price of $22, today’s deal shaves 30% off and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. If you have been wanting to run Ethernet throughout your home, but haven’t come up with a clean-looking way to get the job done, this deal could be for you. You’ll get just under 20 feet of cord cover that’s perfect for running a Ethernet on another type of cable. The kit includes six pre-cut 39.4-inch covers, 13 different connectors, and more. A paintable design allows you to seamlessly blend this cover with the color of your walls.

Want a compact pocket knife to make cutting this cord cover to the right size much more convenient? If so, check out Gerber Paraframe Mini at $8 Prime shipped. It’s quite small with a 2.2 inch blade that allows this unit to fold into a compact 3-inch size when not in use.

And if that knife isn’t to your liking, we just uncovered a nice selection of discounted Smith & Wesson offerings as low as $9.50 Prime shipped. There are six markdowns in total, each of which has a distinct design that allows you to choose the most suitable option for you. Swing by our DIY and outdoor tools guide for more discounts.

Yecaye 236-inch Cable Concealer Kit features:

  • Perfect Small Paintable Cable Hider: Perfect when you only have one cable to conceal. Designed to enclose a low-voltage wire or cable such as a power cord or 1 cat5 cables, 1 speaker wire, 1 lamp cord or 1 camera cable etc.
  • Total 236″ Cable Channels for Maximum Coverage: Each cable channel is Pre-cut 39.4”. Ideal for hiding longer loose cables with less connectors required. Provides enough length to fit any home or office project!

