Best-in-class ANC awaits with $100 off the Bose QuietComfort 35 II Headphones at $199

Amazon is currently offering the the Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Headphones for $199 shipped in both silver and black. Also matched at Bose. Normally fetching $299, you’re looking at a new 2021 Amazon low with today’s offer saving you $100 and marking the best price at the retailer since last holiday season. Sure these aren’t the all-new models that launched earlier this fall, but the Bose QuietComfort 35 II are some of the most beloved headphones on the market. That is largely in part thanks to rocking best-in-class active noise cancellation, which is joined by a bevy of other notable features like up to 20 hours of battery life on a single charge to pair a dedicated button for accessing Google Assistant or Siri. Not to mention, an over-ear design that puts the comfort into the QuietComfort name. Head below for more.

If you can live without the ANC features found above, going with the Bose Sport Earbuds is still a great way to score one of the brand’s latest releases. These true wireless earbuds deliver a similar workout-ready design with up to 5-hours of playback per charge. And at $179, you’ll save a little extra cash compared to the featured pair of earbuds.

Otherwise, be sure to go check out our hands-on review from last week which dove in to checkout the latest two releases from Marshall. Its new flagship Motif ANC earbuds are joined by a more affordable pair with the Minor III, which both deliver the brand’s usual old school vinyl design backed by perfectly-balanced EQ settings. Go see why the Motif ANC are my new favorite earbuds right here.

Bose QuietComfort 35 II Headphones features:

What happens when you clear away the noisy distractions of the world? Concentration goes to the next level. You get deeper into your music, your work, or whatever you want to focus on. That’s the power of Bose QuietComfort 35 wireless headphones II. Put them on and get closer to what you’re most passionate about. And that’s just the beginning. QuietComfort 35 wireless headphones II are now enabled with Bose AR — an innovative, audio-only take on augmented reality.

