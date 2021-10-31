Logitech’s BRIO 4K webcam nears low at $150 shipped (Save $50)

Amazon is currently offering Logitech’s BRIO 4K Ultra HD Webcam for $149.99 shipped. Down from the $200 going rate, today’s solid $50 cut marks one of the best prices we’ve tracked, falling just $7 from the all-time low. Ready to spruce up your Zoom calls, Twitch streams, and more, the BRIO webcam provides vivid 4K quality footage with features like auto light adjustment with HDR technology ensuring you’re looking your absolute best no matter where you find yourself recording from. You’ll also note the dual noise-canceling microphone array here, as well as a built-in privacy shade and Windows Hello support. See more details below.

If 4K isn’t a must, Logitech’s C920x webcam should still get the job done for just $60 shipped. This one shoots in 1080p30 quality, which is still plenty for calls and streams, and outperforms the average laptop webcam by a mile. That’s supported by another dual-microphone array here, as well as built-in lighting and focus adjustments, plus a handy XSplit VCam function that can “remove, replace and blur your background without a Green Screen.”

Now that you’ve got your visuals crystal clear, why not upgrade your audio too with Bose’s QuietComfort 35 II Headphones down to $199 shipped. Sure, they aren’t the latest from the brand, but these dependable cans still deliver best-in-class ANC, 20-hour battery life, and Alexa/Assistant support all at $100 off what you’d normally find them for.

More on the Logitech BRIO 4K Webcam:

Start your own podcast with this Logitech 4K Pro webcam, and let RightLight 3 and HDR technology show off your best angle. Automatic login and facial recognition get your webcam up and running from the moment you turn your computer on, and this Logitech 4K Pro webcam has 5x digital zoom for tight video shots.

