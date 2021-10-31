Stream your Halloween favorites on Amazon’s latest Fire TV lineup starting at $22

Amazon is packing in some scary-good savings today with its latest Fire TV sale. One standout from the bunch arrives as the brand’s newest First TV Stick Streaming Media Player down to $27.99 shipped. Down from the usual $40 price tag, today’s rare 30% savings offer another chance to take home Amazon’s latest at the all-time low. Touting a design that’s “50% more powerful” than previous-generation Fire TV Sticks, you can enjoy 1080p viewing from all the major streaming services as well as live TV features, plus music support through Spotify, Amazon Music, Pandora, and more. That’s all backed by the Alexa voice remote so you can search, pause, play, and otherwise control your TV and/or compatible soundbar with simple voice commands. Head below for more options.

Other notable Fire TV deals:

This morning has already been packed full of Halloween savings for the whole family, so if you’ve been looking for a way to get in on the chills and thrills, be sure to hit up this morning’s Halloween Kindle eBook deals from $2. As permanent additions to your Kindle library, these riveting novels offer something for everybody, from sci-fi fans to old-fashioned thrillers, and the off horror-comedy too, so take a look before these deals vanish mysteriously into the night.

Fire TV Stick features:

Get fast Full HD streaming and quick app starts. 500,000+ movies and TV episodes – With thousands included in your Prime membership. Tens of thousands of channels, Alexa skills, and apps – Including Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV, HBO Max, and Peacock. Watch your favorite live TV, news, and sports with subscriptions to SLING TV, YouTube TV, and others. Use the Guide button to see what’s available and when.

