Take up to 85% off these Kindle eBook chills and thrills starting at just $2, today only

Halloween is finally upon us, and whether you’ve been celebrating all October long or are looking to get into the spooky season at the 13th hour, Amazon has got you covered with a huge sale on chilling, thrilling, spooktastic Kindle eBooks starting at just $1. For fans of supernatural suspense, we’re highlighting M. R. Carey’s The Girl with All the Gifts as a must-read from this collection, ringing up at only $2.99. That’s down at least $8 from what you’d normally find it for, and the best available. This best-selling book unwinds the tale of Melanie, a girl with powers beyond belief trapped under military watch for fear that some of her “gifts” might be more than meet the eye. Having written for both DC and Marvel, Carey’s take on a superpowered child speaks volumes to the genre, leaving readers with an “original, thrilling and powerful” novel to round out anyone’s Halloween reading list. Head below for more.

And don’t miss out on the rest of today’s drop-dead savings, like Amazon’s Halloween Echo sale. Headlined by the new Echo Show 8 for only $80 shipped, now is a great time to pick up these iconic smart home hubs and media players ahead of the holiday season.

Melanie is a very special girl. Dr Caldwell calls her “our little genius.” Every morning, Melanie waits in her cell to be collected for class. When they come for her, Sergeant keeps his gun pointing at her while two of his people strap her into the wheelchair. She thinks they don’t like her. She jokes that she won’t bite, but they don’t laugh. The Girl With All the Gifts is a groundbreaking thriller, emotionally charged and gripping from beginning to end.

