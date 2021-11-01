Breville’s Smart Oven Pro with Air Fryer can cook a 14-lb. turkey, now $80 off + more from $216

Amazon is now offering Breville’s The Smart Oven Pro with Air Fryer for $319.99 shipped. Also matched at Best Buy. Regularly $400, this is $80 off the going rate, a 2021 Among all-time low, and the best price we can find. It is also within $10 of the Amazon all-time low we tracked just once before. This is the ultimate smart countertop cooker with convection toaster and oven capabilities joining built-in air frying and more. It sports 13 cooking functions alongside a series of “smart algorithms [to] steer power to where and when it’s needed to create the ideal cooking environment.” This thing can handle a 14-pound turkey or up to nine slices of bread, to give you better idea of the capacity here, alongside the 4+ star rating from thousands at Best Buy. Head below for more Breville deals.

Speaking of kitchen upgrades, you’ll want to head over to today’s air fryer and multi-cooker roundup. You’re looking at up to $40 off some of the latest Instant Pot Vortex air fryer models alongside some others starting from $68 shipped. You can browse through all of the options right here and be sure to hit up our home goods guide for even more.

Perform a variety of cooking techniques with this 1.0 cu. ft. the Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer Pro. It has 13 convenient pre-programmed settings, and its super convection function maximizes airflow to ensure crispy air-fried dishes or faster food dehydration. The Element IQ system of this Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer Pro automatically adjusts its heat distribution for precise food preparation.

