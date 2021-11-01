Marshall Bluetooth speakers now up to $100 off at Amazon with deals from $130 shipped

Amazon is now offering the Marshall Kilburn II Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $199.99 shipped. Also matched at Best Buy. Regularly as much as $300 at Amazon and more like $250 at Best Buy, this is up to $100 off and at least $50 off the going rate for the lowest total we can find. Alongside the classic guitar amp stylings here, you’re looking at 20 or more hours of playback per charge with “a clear midrange, deep bass and extended highs that are unrivaled for a speaker this size.” Multi-directional sound, Bluetooth 5.0, a water-resistant design, and the ability to connect two Bluetooth audio sources at once round out the feature set. You can learn even more in our hands-on review. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds at Best Buy. More Marshall speaker deals below.

But if the Marshall design isn’t getting you excited, save a ton and go with the OontZ Angle 3 Bluetooth Portable Speaker. This ones sells for $28 on Amazon where it is among the most popular options in the price range. It won’t hit quite as hard as the far more pricey Marshall options, but that might be a worthy trade-off for some.

If you’re a fan of Marshall, you’ll definitely want to check out its new Motif ANC/Minor III earbuds. We recently had a chance to go hands-on with the brand’s latest in-ears where we said the “Motif ANC are nothing short of some of the best active noise canceling earbuds on the market right now, and are certainly my favorite release of the year so far.” You can get an even deeper dive now what to expect right here.

Get on the road with Kilburn II. Free from the confines of wires and cords, this bluetooth speaker offers 20 + hours of portable playtime on a single charge. This stout-hearted hero weighs only 3 kg and is the loudest speaker in its class. It produces a clear midrange, deep bass and extended highs that are unrivaled for a speaker this size, and its multi-directional sound will immerse you in your music, indoors or out.

