Apple’s latest movie sale has double features at $10 or less alongside weekly $1 rental

Apple is now starting off the week by launching its latest movie sale at iTunes, rolling out a selection of double features to go alongside some $5 flicks and more. With various ways to expand your library, there are favorites like the Creed saga, both installments of Legally Blonde, comedies like Super Troopers, and more. That’s on top of the latest $1 HD rental that’ll be available throughout the week. Head below for all of our top picks from Apple’s latest promotion.

Save on double feature movie bundles at iTunes

Kicking off the week, Apple’s latest iTunes sale delivers a series of movie bundles that include two or more films in a given collection. Pricing all enters at $10 or less throughout the sale, and is down from the usual $20 price tags. All of the releases will become a permanent addition to your library, as well. Here are our top picks:

Alongside Apple’s selection of movie bundles, you’ll also find quite a few $5 flicks up for the taking this week, too. Everything is down from the usual $10 to $15 price tags and marking some of the best prices of the year, if not dropping to new all-time lows altogether.

And to close out all of the discounts today, there’s also this week’s $1 HD rental of Pig. You’d normally pay $5 or more at competing services to rent this flick, and today’s offer is the best we’ve tracked on the recently-released comedy thriller starring Nicolas Cage, Alex Wolff, and Adam Arkin.

